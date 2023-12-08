Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 33.5 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.