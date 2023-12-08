Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Trading Down 33.5 %

CXM stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

