Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Steven Madden worth $48,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $15,660,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

