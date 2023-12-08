StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,816 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of StoneCo worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.0 %

STNE stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

