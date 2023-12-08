Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 710.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.