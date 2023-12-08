TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TEGNA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.