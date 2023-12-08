The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,351 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.15. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

