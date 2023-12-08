THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE:THO opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

