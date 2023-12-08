TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of TopBuild worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $316.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.22. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $318.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

