Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,988 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Materialise worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 240,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 166,942 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Materialise Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter.

Materialise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.