Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 371 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankwell Financial Group

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.