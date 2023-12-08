Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

PPH stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

