Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 166.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 307,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,312,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.