Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

