Trexquant Investment LP Buys 23,660 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of CarParts.com worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.6 %

PRTS stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.