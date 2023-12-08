Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,565 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCM stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

