Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,589,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,594,000 after buying an additional 1,813,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

