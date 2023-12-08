Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 10,417 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 50.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $1,974,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

