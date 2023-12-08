Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 21,535 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

