Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,952 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.