Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Bancshares worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.