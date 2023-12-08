Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

