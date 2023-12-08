Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 543,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.99. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sportradar Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

