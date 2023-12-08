Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,345 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

