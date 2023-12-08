Trexquant Investment LP Has $263,000 Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Domo worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1,338.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

