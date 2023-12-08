Trexquant Investment LP Has $263,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.1 %

RGNX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $906.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

