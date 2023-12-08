Trexquant Investment LP Has $284,000 Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of American Vanguard worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 57.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 50.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 79.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 48,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.