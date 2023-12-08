Trexquant Investment LP Has $296,000 Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,611 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 276.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 258.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MOMO stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

