Trexquant Investment LP Has $302,000 Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Carter Bankshares worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE opened at $13.67 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $54.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

