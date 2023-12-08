Trexquant Investment LP Has $308,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE DYN opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $176,283. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

