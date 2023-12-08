Trexquant Investment LP Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of The Pennant Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 125,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1,235.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $13.31 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

