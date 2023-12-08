Trexquant Investment LP Has $329,000 Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.50 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

