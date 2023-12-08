Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 662,435 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Autohome by 24.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,068,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 788,094 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 46.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,937,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 251,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

