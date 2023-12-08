Trexquant Investment LP Invests $259,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $783.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

