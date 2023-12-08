Trexquant Investment LP Invests $268,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

