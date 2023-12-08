Trexquant Investment LP Invests $269,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

