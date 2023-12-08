Trexquant Investment LP Invests $279,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 507,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at $30,934,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $429,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $59.93 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

