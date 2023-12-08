Trexquant Investment LP Invests $287,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $62.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

