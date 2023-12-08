Trexquant Investment LP Invests $319,000 in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Central Valley Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.