Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innospec by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Innospec by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $110.63 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.