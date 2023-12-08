Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kirby by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Kirby by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 144,084 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $966,980 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

