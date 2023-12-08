Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,371,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,169,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,053 shares during the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

