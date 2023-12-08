Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $289,000 Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Price Performance

NVE stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $100.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.