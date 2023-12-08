Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 161,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CEO Stuart Bodden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,945.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Bodden acquired 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 19,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $191,150.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,605,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,661 shares of company stock worth $2,322,677 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.