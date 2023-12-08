Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 111,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $1,179,884.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,110.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,984 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

