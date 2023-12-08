Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $57.29 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

View Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.