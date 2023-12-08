Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $88.14 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Albany International

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.