Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,084 shares of company stock worth $2,142,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.1 %

HLI opened at $112.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

