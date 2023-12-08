Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,147,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.