Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

